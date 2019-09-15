Police investigating after several shootings around Lexington

Police in Lexington responded to several shooting incidents around the city Saturday night into Sunday morning.

On officer investigates after one of three shooting incidents that happened in Lexington Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Photo: WKYT)

The first was on Post Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to officers, a man was taking the trash out when he felt a pain in his leg.

Investigators believe the man may have been grazed by a bullet. The victim suffered very minor injuries.

A second shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday off East Second Street. Police say a woman sitting on her porch was shot multiple times by someone in a white pickup.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Finally, police are looking for a man who reportedly fired a shot into the air during an argument outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone around 2 a.m.

So far, no arrests have been reported in connection to any of the shooting incidents.

