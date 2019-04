Lexington Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

According to police, they received a call about a shooting on West 6th Street around 10:30 pm.

They say one man was shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say they are looking for a suspect described as a black male, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Lexington Police.