Police investigate shooting on Lexington's south side

Police say one person has been injured in a shooting at a home on Hidden Point Drive in Lexington.

Officers say they were called to the home around 1:30 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the back. The victim was taken to UK Hospital with what police are calling “serious” injuries.

Officers are using K-9 units to try and track two suspects police say ran from the home after the shooting.

Investigators say two people came into the house, showed a gun and demanded money and cell phones. At least one shot was fired, before the suspects ran off.

A green car was seen speeding from the area, but investigators aren’t sure if the vehicle is involved.

Investigators say they believe narcotics may be involved in the incident.

Detectives from homicide and narcotics departments are investigating.