Police are investigating after a man was cut in the parking lot of the Circle K on Glades Road in Berea.

Officers say there was some sort of altercation between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. that led up to the victim being cut. He was taken to UK Hospital by ambulance, where he is in unknown condition.

Investigators remained on the scene for hours after the incident, but say at this time, they have no information on a suspect.