Police investigating deadly crash on Versailles bypass

One person is dead following an early morning crash in Woodford County.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Versailles on U.S. 60 between Big Sink Road and the railroad tracks.

The Woodford County coroner said a 23-year-old man from Versailles was walking in the middle of the highway when he was hit by a semi. The coroner is still working to notify the victim's family.

All four lanes of U.S. 60 were closed for the investigation. One lane was later opened.

WKYT is working to gather more details about the crash.

