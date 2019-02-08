Police investigating double murder in Murray

Murray police are investigating a Thursday night double murder after a person came home to find someone dead in a garage.

Officers arrived at a home on Catalina Drive and found a woman who possibly lived next door in the garage. When police went to the neighbor's home, they found a second woman dead inside.

Police found a suspect, 51-year-old Shannon Scott, in the bathroom of the neighbor's home and arrested him.

Scott is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary, tampering with evidence and animal cruelty.

The women's bodies are being taken to Louisville where they will conduct autopsies.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Murray police.