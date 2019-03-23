Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

Police responded to a shooting on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex off of Mt. Tabor Road.

Police say one person was shot following an incident that took place near St. Luke United Methodist Church just after 5:30 p.m.

"We don't have any reason to believe that this would spill out into any further violence," said Lt. Nathaniel Muller, Lexington Police Department. "We believe that this was just involving the two subjects."

According to police, the victim and the suspect know each other. However, officers are unsure what led to shots being fired.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.