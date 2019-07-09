Police investigating 'suspicious object' found in Georgetown

Georgetown Police say they're investigating a "suspicious object" found on Lemons Mill Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell WKYT they're not sure what the object is at this point. Someone found the object around the Carley Drive intersection.

Police say outbound Lemons Mill Road traffic is currently being diverted onto Tiger Way. Inbound Lemons Mill Road is still open between Carley Drive and the Bypass. Police say all traffic for factories in the area must enter from the Bypass to Lemons Mill Road.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

