Police: Victim shoots at burglary suspects in Lexington

Lexington police are looking for three suspects after shots were fired during an early morning burglary.

Police investigation underway on Beverly Avenue

An officer said he heard about four shots being fired in the area of Beverly Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police were then called to a home on Beverly Avenue for a report of a burglary.

The victim told police three men broke into his home. The suspects also made it into the man's garage. Police say they may have stolen a gun as well.

As the suspects were leaving the victim said he fired several shots at their car. He thinks he hit the car but doesn't know if anyone inside was injured.

Police are still looking for the car and the suspects involved in the burglary.