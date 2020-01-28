Mother, 4 children found safe after La. police issue endangered missing alert

(KSLA/WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities say a mother and her four children who were missing from Jackson Parish, La. have been found safe.

Deputies said Amanda Morgan and her children, 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan, were found in Union Parish, La. around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Morgan is being taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Deputies say the four children are now in custody of a family member.

Louisiana State Police had issued an endangered alert for Morgan and her children on Jan. 27 after family members expressed concern for their safety.

“The family is concerned about the mental status of Amanda Morgan and the safety of the children while in her care,” the alert stated.

