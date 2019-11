Police in Lexington are looking for two suspects they say robbed a CVS at gunpoint.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Old Todds Road location.

An employee told police that two men walked in and forced them to open the pharmacy safe. At least one of them had a gun.

The suspects stole drugs from the safe, before taking money and a cellphone from the store clerk.

Police say the two men were wearing black hoodies and masks.