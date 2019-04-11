Police looking for man accused of trying to abduct Stanton child at bus stop

Stanton police are looking for a suspect accused of attempting to abduct a child waiting at a bus stop.

Police responded to Airwood Drive around 7:15 a.m. Thursday on a report that an 8-year-old boy was told to get in a man's van.

The child ran into his home and told his aunt about the man. The aunt went to confront the man, who begged her not to call police. He also claimed to her that he was asking if the child needed a ride.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is an older, full-size van with tinted windows and damage on the passenger side door. He was described as a white man with a beard or scruffy face. If you have any information on a potential suspect you are asked to call Stanton police or Powell County dispatch.