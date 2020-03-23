Police looking for missing Lexington woman

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing person.

Judy Adams, 75 years-old, was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. at her home at the 1800 block of McCullough Drive.

Ms. Adams is suffering from dementia.

She is described as approximately 5’6’’. She was last seen wearing a black cloth hat with a fur brim, a blue nightgown, and a leopard print coat.

Adams is possibly carrying a picture of her late husband and using a cane.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.