The Somerset Police Department is looking for help from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to investigators, Victoria Kathleena Germann left Sky Hope Recovery Center on Union Street on November 6. Police say she left around 6 a.m. on foot.

Police say Germann is 5’5” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and strawberry-blond hair.

Anyone with information on Germann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police department at (606) 678-5176.