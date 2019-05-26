Police looking for missing Russell County teen

Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teen that has been missing since Wednesday.

Officers say 15-year-old Austin Passmore ran from the Department of Social Services office.

Passmore is described as 5’6” tall, and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Passmore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (270) 343-3300, or Russell County Dispatch at (270) 343-6600.

