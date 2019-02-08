Police looking for suspect after carjacking at Saint Joseph Hospital

Lexington police are looking for the man who they say carjacked a woman in a parking garage at Saint Joseph Hospital on Thursday night.

And now hospital leaders say they are increasing safety measures on campus and partnering with Lexington police.

"We have security officers available to escort people to their vehicles, and we encourage everyone to have a vigilant awareness of their surroundings," said Saint Joseph in a statement to WKYT.

Police say they received a call from the victim at around 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon describing the carjacking. She told them she was walking to her car when a man came up from behind her, waved a gun and demanded money.

"She tried to give him some money from the purse," said Sgt. Scott May of Lexington Police. "He was not pleased with that, so he forced her into her car."

The suspect took the keys, she said, and drove her to a nearby bank, where he then forced her to get more money from the ATM. After that, officers say the suspect stopped the car in a church parking lot and ran away.

The victim's calm response to situation, police say, kept this dangerous situation from becoming even worse.

Police say the suspect is a man in his mid-twenties with a brown goatee. The victim described him as wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.