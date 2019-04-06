Police looking for suspect in Boyd Co. credit union robbery

Ashland police have released surveillance images of a suspect they say was involved in a credit union robbery.

In a Facebook post, police say it happened at the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union on Carter Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The robber ran away from the scene, and investigators were unable to locate him.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the surveillance photos, or who has information on the robbery to call them at (606) 329-1771.

