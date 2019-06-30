Police looking for suspect in Scott County truck, trailer theft

Police in Stamping Ground are asking for help from the public in locating a stolen truck and the suspect who took it.

Officers say the theft happened on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the suspect took a 2001 Silver Ford F350 Super Dually truck and a trailer from the lot behind the Penn Memorial Baptist Church on Main Street.

The trailer was later found on Peaks Mill Road in Frankfort, but the truck has not been located. The license plate number is 7681CB, and the truck has a missing taillight.

Anyone with information on the location of the truck, or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at (502) 535-6223, or (502) 863-7820.

