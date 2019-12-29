Police looking for suspect in western Kentucky attempted theft

Officers in Paducah are looking for a suspect they say attempted to shoplift thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Walmart on Hinkleville Road.

Investigators say store employees told them a man had concealed about $10,000 worth of items in duffle bags and then placed them in the curtains of the store’s garden center with the intention of retrieving them later.

The man also reportedly did about $4,000 worth of damage to the curtains.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photo is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

The Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject who stole items from Walmart on Hinkleville Road.

