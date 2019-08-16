Police: Suspect stole thousands from 2 Kentucky Walmarts

Columbia police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect who has reportedly stolen thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Kentucky Walmarts.

Officers say on August 11 a man walked out of the Columbia Walmart with approximately $2,400 dollars in merchandise and loaded them on to a U-haul. The suspect then drove off northbound on Burkesville Street, according to investigators.

Police say the same suspect is reported to have done the same thing at the Walmart in Glasgow on July 29.

The Columbia Police Department has released surveillance photo of the man they believe committed the thefts, along with pictures of the U-Haul the suspect used.

Anyone who can identify the man, or has information on the incident is asked to contact Adair or Barren County dispatch, the Columbia Police Department at (270) 384-4119, or the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-5151.

