Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for two people after a violent attack.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the victim was robbed and assaulted in the McKinney area of Lincoln County.

William and Auburn Kegley are wanted for questioning.

They think the Kegleys could be in the Nicholasville area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Oney at (606) 365-2696.