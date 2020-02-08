Police looking for vehicle, suspects in theft at Lexington gym

Officers are searching Kroger locations around Lexington trying to track down two men they say were involved in a theft at a Lexington gym.

According to police, two men entered the L.A. Fitness on Blake James Drive on Saturday, went into the locker room, and stole car keys and a wallet with credit cards inside.

Investigators say when the victim realized what had happened, they attempted to call the bank and have the credit cards canceled, only to learn that the suspects had already attempted to use the credit cards to buy gift cards at a Kroger.

Police are now trying to find the two suspects, who could be driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with a Kentucky license plate number of 780-WLC.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised not to approach the men, but to call police immediately.

Officers also say they received information from law enforcement in Georgia who said they are also looking for two men who rob from gymnasiums and buy gift cards at Kroger with stolen credit cards. The two suspects in Georgia reportedly dress as women in an attempt to evade detection.

Police in Lexington have not, however, confirmed that the two men involved in the theft at L.A. Fitness are the same individuals sought out of Georgia.

