Police make arrest in Georgetown Middle School burglary case

Police have announced the arrest of a man accused of burglarizing Georgetown Middle School.

Police responded to the overnight burglary and developed 19-year-old Brandon Bays as a suspect and found him hours later. He is charged with a count of burglary and theft.

Bays is accused of stealing several computers.

Police responded when the first employees arrived for the start of school Thursday morning. On top of the evidence of stolen computers, employees suspected Bays of eating some of the food.

Officers worked to make sure the school was secure before the start of classes.

"Prior to students arriving, we made sure of that by checking the entire building. With school staff, we ensured that the entire building was safe for students to arrive this morning. We want to make sure parents know that," Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan said.

Police continue to investigate how the school was broken into.