Police make arrest in Lexington's latest murder

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:46 AM, Dec 18, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for the city's latest homicide.

Joquan Jackson was booked into jail around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he shot two people on Osage Court back on Dec. 10.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, died after being shot multiple times.

Police say they arrested Jackson at a home on Tuesday night.

They have not said what led to the shooting on Osage Court.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge.

 
