Police make arrest in Lexington's latest murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for the city's latest homicide.
Joquan Jackson was booked into jail around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say he shot two people on Osage Court back on Dec. 10.
One of the victims, 23-year-old Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, died after being shot multiple times.
Police say they arrested Jackson at a home on Tuesday night.
They have not said what led to the shooting on Osage Court.
Jackson is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge.