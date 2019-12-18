Police make arrest in Lexington's latest murder

Lexington Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for the city's latest homicide.

Joquan Jackson was booked into jail around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he shot two people on Osage Court back on Dec. 10.

One of the victims, 23-year-old Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, died after being shot multiple times.

Police say they arrested Jackson at a home on Tuesday night.

They have not said what led to the shooting on Osage Court.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge.