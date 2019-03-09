Police make arrest in connection to 2018 Daviess County house fire

Nearly a year after a fire damaged a Daviess County home, police have arrested a woman they say is responsible.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police charged Debra Moore, 60, of Owensboro, with second degree arson and second degree burglary. She's being held on $100,000 full cash bail in the Daviess County Detention Center.

Police say on May 10, 2018, Moore broke into a home on Cambridge Drive in Owensboro through a window. Once inside, police say Moore started a fire.

Police say no one was injured in the fire.

