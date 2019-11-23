Police: Man charged with assault after shooting in Frankfort

Officers with the Frankfort Police Department have arrested a man following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Columbia Avenue around 2:02 p.m. for a gunshot wound following a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Police have not released information about the condition of his injuries.

Frankfort Police arrested 65-year-old Gene W. Long. He is charged with first-degree assault and domestic violence.