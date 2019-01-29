Police officer dies in traffic crash; other driver arrested

Justin Watts (Photo: Clermont County Jail) - WXIX
By  | 
Posted:

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an SUV crossed the center line of an Ohio highway and collided with a car driven by an off-duty police officer who was killed in the head-on crash.

The State Highway Patrol says Officer Jerrid Lee of the Clearcreek Township Police Department died at the scene of the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday on State Route 125 in Batavia Township

The patrol release says the SUV was driven by 31-year-old Justin Watts and drug impairment is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. The release says Watts declined medical treatment.

Clerrmont County Municipal Court records show the Cincinnati man was arrested on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Court records don't show an attorney for Watts.

The patrol says its investigation is continuing.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus