Police on scene of fatal crash in Rockcastle County

Updated: Sun 11:17 PM, Aug 04, 2019

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 75

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens confirmed he was called to the scene.

The crash happened Sunday night on Interstate 75 at the 68 mile marker and involved three vehicles, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

All northbound lanes are blocked.

Right now, northbound traffic is being routed from Exit 62 to U.S. 25 north to Berea. Drivers will then be allowed back onto Interstate 75 at Exit 76.

 
