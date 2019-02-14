Police receive memory card full of child porn with note saying Richmond man took photos

Richmond police say a man is behind bars after officers say they received an anonymous note along with a memory card indicating the suspect took the photos and videos.

An arrest report shows officers received the message Jan. 24 along with the memory card. The card contained 785 images and videos showing child pornography. The message stated "Gary Travis Kerns took these pictures."

Police executed a search warrant at Kerns' home where officers seized multiple electronic devices and memory cards. Kerns would admit to officers he was responsive for the material on the SD card, but he said he received it from internet websites.

Kerns would claim he gave the material to a friend four years ago, and the friend became mad at him and reported the images to police to get back at him. He also admitted to taking and keeping video of a teenage girl changing into a swimsuit at his mother's house.

Police will analyze the seized electronics to see if any more charges need to be filed.

WKYT is working to determine whether police will make additional arrests in this case.