Police release new details about Savannah Spurlock's disappearance

One month after a Richmond mother went missing, police reveal new details about the night she disappeared.

Savanah Spurlock was last seen Jan. 4 leaving a bar on South Limestone in Lexington with three men.

Assistant Police Chief Rodney Richardson with the Richmond Police Department confirms to WKYT Spurlock went with the men to a home in Garrard County.

Richardson also told WKYT one of the men questioned about the incident told police Spurlock left the home on her own.

"We do know her last location was at a residence in Garrard County," Richardson said. "We were told that she left that location. That's just something we can't confirm right now. So we're looking for any information in regards to that. If somebody saw something, saw her, saw anything, just to let us know."

Police served a search warrant at a home in Garrard County last month. A car was towed from the home. Richardson would not say if that home is where Spurlock went on the night she disappeared.

The search for Spurlock has been focused around the home in question.

