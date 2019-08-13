Police release surveillance images of Lexington Taco Bell burglaries

Lexington police have released surveillance images in hopes someone can identify the man accused of breaking into five Taco Bell locations.

Police say the break-ins occurred at the restaurants on Harrodsburg Road, Sharkey Way, Nicholasville Road, Plaudit Place and the intersection of New Circle Road and Trade Center Drive in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

The suspect took money from cash registers inside the restaurants before leaving in a getaway vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Lexington police.