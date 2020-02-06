Police reminding parents to teach kids about stranger danger after bus stop incident

Police are reminding parents to teach their children about what to do when they are approached by a stranger.

This comes after an incident at a Nicholasville school bus stop Thursday morning.

The Nicholasville Police Dept. says it was reported someone in a white pickup truck approached a child at the bus stop.

Police are investigating the incident and say they have also seen other posts from the Richmond area.

Police say the incident is a reminder of how important it is for parents to discuss with their kids about being aware of their surroundings.

Police say parents should remind them if they are approached by someone to get away from the situation and find a trusted adult.

The department says you should also make sure that you or someone calls the police to report the incident.

They say sometimes people are afraid to call because they are just not sure if what had taken place was a crime. Police say they would rather be called and it ending up not being a police matter, then to not get a call at all.