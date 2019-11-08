Suspect killed by police after shooting inside Louisville Kroger

Police say one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a Kroger store in Louisville Thursday night.

WAVE 3 News confirms the shooting happened in the 500 block of North 35th Street in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood just after 6 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad said in a news conference that the suspect came out of the store, firing a shot at officers. Conrad says police returned fire, killing the suspect.

Before Conrad spoke, multiple witnesses had told WAVE 3 News that two people started arguing in Kroger store, before the shooting.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

This comes as Kroger is already facing a lawsuit from last year’s deadly shooting at its Jeffersontown location in Louisville.