Police respond to two separate crashes involving school buses in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say no one was injured after two separate school bus collisions in Lexington.

Traffic managers say one crash involved a school bus traveling on Georgetown Road near Kearney Ridge Boulevard.

At least 30 children were on that bus at the time of the collision. There are minor delays as a result of the crash.

The second crash happened on N Broadway. All lanes reopened shortly after the crash near the Interstate 75 overpass. It is unknown how many students were on this bus, if any.

 
