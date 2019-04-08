Police respond to two separate crashes involving school buses in Lexington

Police say no one was injured after two separate school bus collisions in Lexington.

Traffic managers say one crash involved a school bus traveling on Georgetown Road near Kearney Ridge Boulevard.

At least 30 children were on that bus at the time of the collision. There are minor delays as a result of the crash.

The second crash happened on N Broadway. All lanes reopened shortly after the crash near the Interstate 75 overpass. It is unknown how many students were on this bus, if any.