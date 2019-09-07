Police investigating after young girl injured in North Lexington shooting

Lexington police are responding to the scene after a report that guns were fired in the north side of Lexington.

The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday along Mable Drive near the intersection of Princes Arch Lane.

Witnesses tell officers between three and seven shots were fired as a father and his daughter were trying to get into their car.

The assailants reportedly missed their target, but the man's 11-year-old daughter was injured from flying glass.

Police don't believe it was a random shooting.

Officers are looking for three suspects in a blue, or blue-ish green older Toyota passenger car.

