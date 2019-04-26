Police: robbery suspect began fighting officers while being questioned

A man is behind bars after he reportedly robbed a gas station, and then fought with police when they came to arrest him.

Danville officers say they were called to the Pioneer Marathon on Stanford Road around 10 a.m. Friday.

A clerk at the store told police a man had tried to leave the story with items he hadn’t paid for. When confronted, the man reportedly shoved the clerk, and tried to hit a second clerk before running off towards McClure Drive.

Police in the area were able to find a man matching the description the clerk gave them, identified as 27-yer-old Brandon Bethea.

When officers tried to speak to Bethea, however, they say he became aggressive and hit an official. Police say he was quickly subdued. Investigators say they found merchandise that was taken from the store on Bethea, and the clerk positively identified him.

Bethea was treated for minor injuries and taken to the Boyle County Detention Center. He is charged with robbery, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, and assault of a police officer.

