Nicholasville police search for 2 considered armed and dangerous

Police in Nicholasville say they have identified two people they say were involved in an armed robbery.

Officers say 18-year-old Desiree Singleton, of Nicholasville, and 21-year-old Marcus Stone, from Indiana, have outstanding warrants for robbery in the first degree.

Investigators are now hoping someone from the public can provide information about the two suspect’s whereabouts. Police are cautioning, however, that both are considered armed and dangerous, and are asking anyone who sees them not to approach them.

Anyone with information on Singleton or Stone is asked to call local enforcement.

