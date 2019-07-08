Police search for man suspected of stealing bulldozer, ramming cars and house in Ohio neighborhood

Akron police are looking for a man they say stole a bulldozer and rammed it into a parked car and a home on Friday afternoon.

A man allegedly stole a bulldozer and plowed into a stranger's property in Akron (Source: Akron police)

Officers responded to the 700 block of Inman Street after neighborhood residents reported a bulldozer was being driven through a house and hitting cars.

A resident in the area told police that he heard the front of the house being hit by an unknown vehicle. When he looked outside, he saw a man driving a bulldozer towards the house.

Police say the resident took a female and children, who were in the house at the time, towards the back before the suspect struck the house with the bulldozer a second time.

The suspect then drove off with the bulldozer.

The unoccupied construction vehicle was later recovered at the intersection of East Crosier Street and Lafollette Avenue. Police say it is owned by Lockhart Concrete and was taken from a nearby construction site.

Police say the suspect is a white male, believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, weighs between 150 and 180 pounds, has short hair, and is approximately 6 feet tall.

One person who witnessed the incident told the 911 dispatcher that the suspect appeared to be in his underwear at the time.

Anyone with information about the identification of the suspect should call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

