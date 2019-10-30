Police search for missing boys taken by sex offender father in N.M.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) - Police asked for the public’s help in their search for two boys, ages 3 and 4, who were taken by their father, a non-registered sex offender.

Las Cruces police said on Facebook that 4-year-old Orion Ransom and 3-year-old Maverick Ransom have not been seen since Oct. 8.

The two were last seen 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, when he picked them up from daycare. Police believe the father, who goes by Michael Ransom, may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that day and returned to the U.S. the following day.

"It’s not known if he took his two sons with him and their whereabouts are unknown," police said.

Maverick and Orion are both about 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weigh around 30 pounds each.

Michael Ransom is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags, and his last known address is an apartment in Las Cruces.

Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of their sons, but he retrieved the two boys Oct. 8 and gave no notification of his intentions to travel with them.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Michael Ransom’s arrest. The warrant charges him with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion or Michael Ransom is asked to call police immediately at 575-526-0795. Persons outside of Las Cruces with information on their whereabouts can contact their local police department or simply dial 911.

