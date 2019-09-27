Police search for possible serial shooter in Texas targeting drivers of broken down vehicles

Four separate shootings since Tuesday in Texas have enough similarities to raise concern about a serial shooter.

Authorities in Ector County, Texas are investigating four separate shootings involving broken down vehicles being fired on, with similar descriptions of a white pickup truck driven by the offender. (Source: KOSA/Gray News)

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said at least one person, a male, was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. local time Thursday near an overpass for Interstate 20. He was found dead at the scene by responders.

“We cannot confirm it is the same individual (shooter), but we feel like it probably is,” the sheriff said.

Another man was injured by gunfire Tuesday. He was shot in the abdomen but has since been treated and released from an area hospital.

Griffis said the shootings all involved someone pulling up to a broken down vehicle and opening fire.

“Be vigilant, be aware of where you are,” said Griffis in a news conference Friday. “This guy could be targeting people that are in a vulnerable situation.”

The first shooting happened soon after midnight Tuesday, with another happening around 8 a.m. that day and another in the afternoon. No one was injured in either instance.

Griffis said witnesses had given investigators descriptions of the shooter that were “fairly different but similar in some respects.”

“We are actively pursuing this individual; there are multiple agencies involved,” the sheriff said. “There have been different weapons used - and all appear to be from a handgun, but of different calibers. All of these incidents have been roadside related. We are asking the public to be cautious, and if you see anything suspicious to call 911.”

Investigators said the suspect has been seen driving a white pickup truck, possibly an extended cab or crew cab, but they can’t confirm the make or model. Three of the four took place near I-20.

It’s been less than four weeks since Seth Ator went on a shooting spree across Odessa, Texas, killing seven and injuring more than 20 others.

"I hate ... that this is happening in our hometown. Again," Griffis said. "We're going to get him."

