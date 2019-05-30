Police search for suspect in Lexington hotel robbery

Police are looking for the suspect in a Lexington hotel robbery.

SpringHill Suites on South Broadway.

Police said a man entered the SpringHill Suites on South Broadway around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect implied he had a weapon and got away with cash.

Police said the suspect was last seen running behind the hotel.

He was wearing khaki pants, a green shirt, and a dark-colored hat.

Sending anonymous tips to Lexington police, including photos and videos, is easy as sending a text. Start your message with LexPD. Send it to "Crimes," or 274637. You could get a reward for your information.

