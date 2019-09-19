Police search for suspects after violent Lexington home invasion

Lexington police are looking for two men following a violent home invasion.

Police said two men made their way through the back door of a home on Pyke Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The suspects pointed a gun at a man and woman inside the home and demanded money and drugs, police said.

The victims said they didn't have any drugs and gave the suspects a phone and some cash.

One of the suspects then hit the male victim in the head with a gun, police said. The victim later drove himself to the hospital to be checked out.

The suspects could not give police a good description of the suspects.

