Police search house in missing Utah student case

Police are searching a Salt Lake City house as part of an investigation into a missing University of Utah student.

Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said Wednesday night that detectives were serving a search warrant at the home in relation to the case of 23-year-old Mackenzie, but refused to provide any more details. Doubt says police were expected to be at the house through the night.

Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft car June 17 from the airport to a park located miles from her apartment. Police say she met someone there at about 3 a.m., and didn't seem distressed.

Police had said there was no evidence of foul play, but they were worried she has missed classes and flights. The Lyft driver has been cleared.