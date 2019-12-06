Danville police searching for 'skinny burglar' who robbed pawn shop

Police are searching for a suspected thief who found himself getting through some tight spaces.

Danville police say the man robbed a pawn shop and got away with weapons within minutes.

Metal bars guard the glass front of American pawn in Danville, but it wasn't enough to stop this man from smashing and wiggling his way through.

Police say it happened Thursday around 3:30 a.m. They say it only took about three minutes for the man to break in, take two guns and run away.

Police are now hoping the surveillance video can help identify the suspect.

Shop employees say they don't usually see any burglary attempts especially not in the front of their building because it's well protected, well-lit and visible from a major road.

In addition to the metal bars, dozens of security cameras and an alarm system add to the pawn shop's security.

Employees say the suspect must have visited the shop before because he was able to craft his entry and grab the guns quickly.

Employees believe the guns were the only items taken and they're checking inventory to be sure.

For now, employees say they're on high alert until the man in the blue jacket is caught.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Danville police.