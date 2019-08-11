Police searching for Christian Co. murder suspect; considered armed and dangerous

Hopkinsville police are searching for a man wanted in a murder investigation.

18-year-old Robert Earl Torian allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Terill J. Moore.

Torian has an active murder warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Torian is driving a late 90-s or early 2000's model white Pontiac Trans Am with unknown Tennessee tags.

Anyone with information on Torian’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hopkinsville Police Department at (270) 890-1300, or their Crime Stoppers line at (270) 887-TIPS.

