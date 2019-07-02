Police searching for Danville bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man after a bank robbery in downtown Danville.

Danville police say a panic alarm at Farmer's National Bank on East Main Street was activated at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Bank employees told police that a man entered the bank and demanded money. They say the suspect did not show a weapon or show a note.

Police say the suspect reached into the tellers' drawer and grabbed an unspecified amount of cash and put it in a plastic bag.

They say a sheriff's office canine was able to track the suspect's approach and exit, and police were able to tell that the man left towards Broadway Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, a black ski mask toboggan, blue jeans, yellow gloves and dark sunglasses.