Police seek scantily clad Ohio man who took bulldozer on joy ride

Police in northeast Ohio are trying to locate a man who reportedly drove a bulldozer on a wild, destructive ride from a construction site down a residential street.

Akron police got a 911 call Friday afternoon about a man driving the bulldozer erratically. The caller said he didn't believe the man was a construction worker because he was shirtless and possibly wearing only underpants, and was jerking the machine back and forth.

Police said the bulldozer slammed into the front of a home, heavily damaging an enclosed porch. A mother and children inside retreated to the home's back and weren't injured. Police said the bulldozer also rammed a vehicle and chain link fence.

The bulldozer was found abandoned.

Police said Monday they're asking for help in identifying the man.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

