Police seek witnesses in weekend Fayette Mall altercation between officers, teen

Lexington police are asking for the public's help in an investigation involving an altercation between off-duty officers and a juvenile at Fayette Mall.

Police say the altercation happened around 8:45 p.m. Feb. 2 near the H&M inside the mall.

A 16-year-old and officers got into a physical altercation after police say the teen boy became non-compliant with officers. The juvenile was charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was released to his mother.

Video posted on social media showed a portion of the fight. While WKYT has seen the video, but we are not showing it in this story. The video shows an officer appearing to strike the teen in the very beginning with a closed fist as the teen appeared to not cooperate with officers.

The teen's father shared video claiming his son was unnecessarily hit by the officers multiple times.

Lexington police say one officer working the case didn't have a body camera because he primarily works in an administrative role. A second one didn't have his body camera recording. Police are internally looking into why the camera wasn't recording.

Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted she was concerned about the incident, but she said police need time to do a thorough investigation.

If you have information, you are asked to call (859) 258-3600.