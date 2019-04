Police in Nicholasville are asking for help from the public in identifying two people they say were involved in passing a fraudulent check at a local bank.

According to police, the pair were seen leaving the bank in a white SUV. Officers do not have plate information on the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Nicholasville Police Department at (859) 885-9467.