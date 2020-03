Police in Hazard are hoping someone from the public can identify two men they say are suspects in several thefts.

Investigators released surveillance photographs of the two men and the vehicle they are believed to be traveling in.

Officers say the thefts happened at the CVS on Village Lane.

The suspects may be traveling in a blue Dodge Dakota.

Anyone who can identify the men, or have any information on the thefts is asked to call (606) 436-2222.